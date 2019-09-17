Commodities

Sugar rules steady

Our Correspondent Mumbai | Updated on September 17, 2019 Published on September 17, 2019

The sugar market ruled mixed at Vashi on Tuesday. A day before on Monday, 17-18 mills sold 60,000 bags at ₹3,140-3,250 a quintal of S-grade and ₹3,270-3, 400 of M-grade. The Bombay Sugar Merchants Association spot rates : S-grade ₹3,290- 3,402 and M-grade ₹3,382-3,582. Naka delivery rates: S-grade ₹3,235-3,320 and M-grade ₹3,440-3,520.

