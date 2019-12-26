Sugar rules steady

Commodities

Our Correspondent Mumbai | Updated on December 26, 2019 Published on December 26, 2019

Sentiment in sugar market ruled steady at all levels on Thursday despite weak month-end interest. On Wednesday, 18-20 mills sold 54,000-55,000 bags at ₹3,110-3,220/quintal of S-grade and ₹3,200-3,400 of M-grade. The Bombay Sugar Merchants Association spot rates: S-grade ₹3,246-3,385 and M-grade ₹3,282- 3,592. Naka delivery rates: S-grade ₹3,255-3,305 and M-grade ₹3,275-3,475.

