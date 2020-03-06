Sugar rules steady

Commodities

Mumbai | Updated on March 06, 2020

Sugar market ruled steady for M-grade and declined by ₹10 for S-grade at Vashi on Friday. Barring these minor changes, prices at naka and mill level ruled flat on need-based bulk and retail demand.

Mills continued selling at prevailing rates. Prices are ruling near the minimum selling price of ₹3,100 fixed by the government.

Arrivals and local dispatches remained at par at 58-60 truckloads. On Thursday, about 17-18 mills offered tenders and sold about 38,000-40,000 bags at ₹3,100-3,230 a quintal of S-grade and ₹3,210-3,380 of M-grade.

The Bombay Sugar Merchants Association’s spot rates: S-grade ₹3,232-3,322 and M-grade ₹3,352- 3,582.

Naka delivery rates: S-grade ₹3,205-3,245 and M- grade ₹3,255-3,415. Our Correspondent

