The sugar market ruled unchanged for the fourth consecutive day. Arrivals at the Vashi Wholesale Market were at 52-54 truck loads and local dispatches were at 54-55 loads. On Thursday, 16-18 mills sold 24,000-25,000 bags at ₹3,140-₹3,220 a quintal of S-grade and ₹3,220-3,350 of M-grade. The Bombay Sugar Merchants’ Association spot rates : S-grade ₹3,292-₹3,402 and M-grade ₹3,382-₹3,552. Naka delivery rates : S-grade ₹3,240-₹3,300 and M-grade ₹3,340-₹3,400.