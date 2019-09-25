Sugar rules weak

Sugar market ruled weak on Wednesday tracking drop in mill tender rates by ₹20-30. On Tuesday due to poor response 18-20 mills were able to sold only 24,000-25,000 bags at ₹3,120-3,220 a quintal of S-grade and ₹3,250-3,380 of M-grade. At Vashi nominal spot rates: S-grade ₹3,250-3,410 and M-grade ₹3,320-3,560. Nominal Naka delivery rates : S-grade ₹3,200-3,300 and M-grade ₹3,370- 3,500. Our Correspondent