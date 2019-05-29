Commodities

Sugar sees range-bound trading

Selling pressure of ready D.O. amid lifting pressure on stockists kept sugar prices range-bound with thin volatility. On Tuesday 19-20 mills sold 48,000-50,000 bags at ₹3,100-3,150 a quintal of S-grade and ₹3,130-3,180 of M-grade. Naka delivery rates: S-grade ₹3,210-3,240 and M-grade ₹3,230-3,290.

