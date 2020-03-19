Sugar steadies in cautious trade

Sugar prices ruled steady at the Vashi wholesale market on Thursday. M-grade was up/down by ₹20 a quintal. Naka and mill tender rates ruled unchanged. Arrivals increased to 58-60 truck loads and local dispatches, too, were at the same level. Freight rates were steady at ₹85-110. The Bombay Sugar Merchants Association spot rates: S-grade ₹3,232-3,322 and M-grade ₹3,336-3,552. Naka delivery rates: S-grade ₹3,180-3,220 and M-grade ₹3,250-3,395.