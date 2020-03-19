Commodities

Sugar steadies in cautious trade

Our Correspondent Mumbai | Updated on March 19, 2020 Published on March 19, 2020

Sugar prices ruled steady at the Vashi wholesale market on Thursday. M-grade was up/down by ₹20 a quintal. Naka and mill tender rates ruled unchanged. Arrivals increased to 58-60 truck loads and local dispatches, too, were at the same level. Freight rates were steady at ₹85-110. The Bombay Sugar Merchants Association spot rates: S-grade ₹3,232-3,322 and M-grade ₹3,336-3,552. Naka delivery rates: S-grade ₹3,180-3,220 and M-grade ₹3,250-3,395.

Published on March 19, 2020
sugar (commodity)
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Covid-19: Restrictions hinder the smooth trading process in cardamom auctions