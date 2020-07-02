Sugar steadies on hopes of MSP hike

Sugar prices at the Vashi wholesale market ruled flat tracking steady trend at mill level on Thursday. Naka rates were up by ₹15 a quintal on expectation of possible rise in minimum selling prices by ₹200 to ₹3,300 per quintal.

Arrivals were at 34-35 truck loads (of 10 tonnes each) and local dispatches, too, were at the same level. Inventories increased to about 80-85 truck loads. Freight rates were steady at ₹80-100 per bag.

On Wednesday evening, 14-15 mills offered tenders and sold about 18,000-20,000 bags at ₹3,120-3,220 for S-grade and ₹3,220-3,320 for M-grade.

The Bombay Sugar Merchants Association spot rates (₹/quintal): S-grade 3,290-3,350 and M-grade ₹3,370-3,560. Naka delivery rates (₹/quintal): S-grade 3,235-3,305 and M-grade 3,335-3,415.