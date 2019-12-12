Commodities

Sugar steady amid sufficient supply

December 12, 2019

The sugar market continued to rule steady trend on Thursday on limited activities and sufficient supply. On Tuesday, 15-17 mills sold 34,000-35,000 bags at ₹3,100-3,200 a quintal of S-grade and ₹3,200-3,400 of M-grade. The Bombay Sugar Merchants Association spot rates were: S-grade ₹3,216-3,472 and M-grade ₹3,292-3,572. Naka delivery rates: S-grade ₹3,180-3,280 and M-grade ₹3,355-3,495.

