Supply woes, covering buys lift spot rubber

Regional airlines fly into rough weather
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
Spot rubber downed the shutters in a positive note on Wednesday. Covering buyers continued to procure the raw material even above the quoted levels as they have to fulfil their commitments soon.
“We are aware of a gradual but steady rise in domestic demand and it may be suicidal to sell, especially when the market is suffering from an acute shortage of rubber,” a grower told BusinessLine.
RSS-4 ended in green at ₹178 (177.50) per kg after hitting an intra-day high of ₹179 as per traders. The grade improved to ₹177.50 (176.50) and ₹172.50 (171.50), respectively, according to the Rubber Board and dealers. The trend was partially mixed as latex closed unchanged amidst scattered transactions.
The most active August delivery was down 0.52 per cent from Tuesday’s settlement price to close at ₹179.30 per kg with a volume of 67 lots on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).
RSS-3 (spot) inched up to ₹138.92 (138.59) per kg at Bangkok. SMR 20 increased to ₹129.99 (128.57) and Latex to ₹93.59 (92.50) per kg at Kuala Lumpur.
The natural rubber contract for the September delivery was up 0.26 per cent from previous day’s settlement price to close at 13,630 Yuan (₹156,427.99) a tonne with a volume of 90,699 lots in day time trading on Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE).
The forward January 2022 delivery gained 0.67 per cent from last day’s settlement price to close at ¥223.8 (₹150.55) per kg with a volume of 146 lots on the Osaka Exchange, Japan.
Spot rubber rates (₹/kg) were: RSS-4:178 (177.55); RSS-5: 175.50 (174.50); ISNR20: 163 (162.50) and Latex (60% drc): 130.50 (130.50).
Rubber growers may contact Rubber Board Call Centre to seek information on inter-cropping in rubber from 10 am to 1 pm on August 13. Sherine George, Principal Scientist, Rubber Research Institute of India, will answer the queries. Call Centre number is 0481 - 2576622.
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Turns out no weather condition is better or worse for flying
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Only 23% of the IPOs listed in 2007 have posted positive returns till date; just one in 10 has outperformed ...
Financial independence brings to mind different things for different people. While everyone likes to achieve a ...
‘Standard’ insurance policies may not be for all. Here, we decipher standard life and health products on offer ...
However, profit booking can emerge at higher levels with the bellwether indices zooming to new peaks
The handcrafted colourful textiles of South Asia appealed immensely to the celebrated 19th-century ...
The Accor group hotel beat lockdown blues with some smart pivots
In his debut book, Sourjya Bhowmick documents the unravelling of the communist experiment in the state
A mother, wife, daughter, friend and a colleague shares her struggle to stop pretending that she is in control ...
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...