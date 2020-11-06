Commodities

Tata Steel arm starts chromite mining operations in Odisha

Published on November 06, 2020

Tata Steel Mining, formerly known as TS Alloys, has started operations at its Saruabil and Kamarda Chromite mines.

MC Thomas, Managing Director, TSML said the company is now ready to supply chrome ore from Sukinda Chromite mine which had started operations in September.

Tata Steel Mining is committed to sustainable mining practices and excellence in governance. It has already started working with the host of communities around the operation area to improve quality of life, he said.

The three chromite mines of Tata Steel Mining -- Sukinda Chromite Mine, Saruabil Chromite Mine and Kamarda Chromite Mine -- at Jajpur in Odisha constitute the first set of commercial leases to be converted into mining leases.

The leases of these mines expired in March and were auctioned. The leases have been granted for 50 years.

