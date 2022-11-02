Tata Steel dispatched its first-ever consignment of Tata Aggreto, the company’s branded steel slag aggregates to Border Roads Organisation for construction of roads in Arunachal Pradesh under Project Arunank.

The company will supply 1,200 tonnes of processed steel slag aggregates to the BRO project in Arunachal Pradesh.

Sustainable products

Uttam Singh, Vice-President Iron Making, Tata Steel, said the company is committed to deliver sustainable products having minimal ecological footprint by adopting newer technologies and developing new products and applications.

With Zero Waste goal, Tata Steel has created a dedicated profit centre for by-products management – Industrial By-Product Management Division to ensure efficient by-products management. By-products are processed to maximise their value so that they can be recycled or reused in various applications.

In 2018, Tata Steel launched Tata Aggreto, the first branded product manufactured from processed steel slag.

The company has also commissioned an accelerated weathering facility through steam aging at both Jamshedpur and Kalinganagar for processing of steel slag.

Tata Aggreto is used in construction of National Highways, State Highways, City and rural roads in Jharkhand and Odisha.

Over 40-km stretch of NH33 was constructed using about a million tonne of Tata Aggreto.