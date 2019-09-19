Tea auction volumes rises

New M Series phones from Samsung
Samsung has launched two new Galaxy M smartphones — Galaxy M30s and M10s. The Galaxy M30s gets a large 6,000 ...
A volume of 11.69 lakh kg has been catalogued for Sale 38 of the auctions of Coonoor Tea Trade Association, which will conclude on Friday. This is as much as 1.45 lakh kg more than last week’s offer.
Of the 11.69 lakh kg offered, as much as 10.72 lakh kg belongs to CTC variety and only 97,000 kg to orthodox variety. The proportion of orthodox teas continues to be low in both leaf and dust grades. In the leaf counter, only 61,000 kg belongs to orthodox while 7.40 lakh kg to CTC.
Among the dusts, only 36,000 kg belongs to orthodox and 3.32 lakh kg to CTC. In all, 8.01 lakh kg belongs to Leaf grades and 3.68 lakh kg to Dust grades.
The Coonoor-based bought-leaf factory, Homedale Tea Factory, created a new record for the current calendar, fetching a price exceeding ₹ 300/kg mark last week. Homedale tea, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers, created a hat-trick by topping the auctions for the third consecutive week when Oswal Tea Traders bought Homedale Pekoe Dust grade for ₹ 301 a kg.
This was the highest price fetched by any tea in any auction of CTTA so far in 2019. Homedale Red Dust grade, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers, followed at ₹ 286. In the CTC Leaf tea auctions, two grades of Homedale, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers, topped at ₹ 241 each. No other CTC tea entered the high-price bracket of over ₹ 200 per kg.
Quotations with the brokers indicated ₹65-75 a kg for plain Leaf grades and ₹112-125 for the best grades. For plain Dust grades, they ranged ₹70-75 and for the best grades, ₹108-120.
Samsung has launched two new Galaxy M smartphones — Galaxy M30s and M10s. The Galaxy M30s gets a large 6,000 ...
Not a tablet, not a smartphone, but a simple hear-and-see hub for information and home control
The Mi Neckband has decent sound and affordable pricing
Oppo’s sub-brand revamps its range and keeps the competition on its toes
SEBI’s new norms, slowdown push 5-year return of almost 50% of funds into red zone
Over five- and 10-year periods, the ELSS has outpaced its benchmark, the Nifty 500 TRI
Geographical diversification and unique opportunities bolster case for investing
Invest in safe instruments and bring down your exposure to equity
People, people everywhere, but not one to connect with. Urban Indians, especially the young, are sinking into ...
The former CAG on the autonomy of institutes, pliable bureaucrats and how you don’t need a Sachin Tendulkar to ...
“Flowers?!” Bins exclaims. “Neem tree leaves? What’s going on?” I sigh in a theatrical way. “What would you ...
On September 14, 60 years ago, the Soviet probe Luna 2 crashed on the moon. It was the first man-made object ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Madhukar Kamath, Chairman Emeritus of DDB Mudra, receives the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award today (September ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Driving for cab aggregators isn’t appealing any longer to drivers
Online players are taking steps to protect their seller-partners
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports