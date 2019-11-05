Tea board announces green leaf average price for November

Tea Board of India has announced the district average price for green leaf for November. It will be ₹13 a kg in the Nilgiris.

Tea Board’s Executive Director M Balaji said that this has been fixed based on the consolidated auction sale average of CTC teas from bought leaf factories during October.

He said that all the bought factories have been instructed to adhere to the average price for the month of November while buying the green leaf.

He also said that all field officials of the Board will ensure that no bought leaf factory in their jurisdiction has paid a price less than the district average price in November.

This price is 28 paise less than ₹13.28 per kg fixed for October.

In November last year, the average price was ₹14.72 a kg.