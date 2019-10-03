Tea Board announces green leaf average price

Tea Board of India, under the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry, has announced that the district average price for green leaf for October in the Nilgiris will be ₹13.28 a kg.

Tea Board’s Executive Director M Balaji said this has been fixed on the basis of consolidated auction sale average of CTC teas from bought leaf factories during September. He said all bought leaf factories have been instructed to adhere to the average price while buying green leaf from small growers this month.

He also said that all field officials of the Board have been instructed to ensure that no bought leaf factory in their jurisdiction paid less in October.

This price is higher by 52 paise over ₹12.76 a kg fixed for September. It is the highest since July. In October last year, the average price was much higher at ₹15.14 a kg.