Tea board fixes green leaf price for March

Tea Board of India has announced that the district average price for green leaf during March in the Nilgiris will be ₹12.26 a kg.

Tea Board’s Executive Director M Balaji said this has been fixed on the basis of consolidated auction sale average of CTC teas from bought leaf factories during February. He said all bought leaf factories have been instructed to adhere to this average price while buying green leaf from small growers this month.

He also said all field officials of the Board have been instructed to ensure that no bought leaf factory in their jurisdiction paid a price less in March.