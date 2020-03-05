Commodities

Tea board fixes green leaf price for March

PS Sundar Coonoor | Updated on March 05, 2020 Published on March 05, 2020

Tea Board of India has announced that the district average price for green leaf during March in the Nilgiris will be ₹12.26 a kg.

Tea Board’s Executive Director M Balaji said this has been fixed on the basis of consolidated auction sale average of CTC teas from bought leaf factories during February. He said all bought leaf factories have been instructed to adhere to this average price while buying green leaf from small growers this month.

He also said all field officials of the Board have been instructed to ensure that no bought leaf factory in their jurisdiction paid a price less in March.

Published on March 05, 2020
tea (commodity)
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Desire for détente is not enough to reignite Malaysian palm oil exports to India