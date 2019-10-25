Tea Board invites stakeholders to open outlets in railway stations

Tea Board has invited stakeholders to participate in the Centre’s proposal to open tea outlets in railway stations.

In his communication, Tea Board’s Secretary Rishikesh Rai has said that the Ministry of Railways evinced interest in opening 400 tea outlets all over the country at prominent railway stations, along with a provision to sell tea at the waiting lounge or room.

Eligibility criterion

He said that all tea stakeholders who have a valid licence from Tea Board are eligible to apply for the same.

Various revenue models such as franchise and rental can be worked out, he said.

He has also invited suggestions from stakeholders to take this issue forward.

He also said that the government is interested in encouraging tea stakeholders to take the e-market place for selling their teas.

Selling via e-markeplace

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry has instructed the Tea Board to sell teas through the Government e-market place (GeM).

Rai has accordingly requested the tea stakeholders to sell their teas through GeM besides the conventional means.