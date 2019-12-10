Tea Board moots national fund for climate adaptation

Tracking deals: Fireside leads ₹20 cr round in SARVA
SARVA, a leading yoga studio chain, has raised ₹20 crore in its first institutional round led by Fireside ...
The Tea Board of India has taken seriously the issues connected with climate change on tea production in South India, which reported a 10 per cent dip in output.
To address the issues by building climate resilience in the tea value chain, the Board is developing a sectoral proposal for the National Adaptation Fund for Climate Change (NAFCC) with the support of Global Green Growth Institute in partnership with the European Union and the German Development Agency.
The NAFCC supports concrete adaptation activities aimed at building climate resilience. Nabard is the national implementing agency for NAFCC. The proposed project will involve implementation of climate adaptation measures across the five tea growing States of Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Himachal Pradesh to develop climate resilience and ensure long-term sustainability of the tea sector, said M Balaji, Executive Director, Tea Board of India.
The Board has conducted consultation with stakeholders in Tamil Nadu and Kerala to discuss specific climate challenges faced in the tea growing regions and on the potential adaptation options.
Hailing the Tea Board initiative for devising schemes to make the Indian tea industry climate-resilient, the Association of Planters of Kerala emphasised that the schemes should address the concerns of all stakeholders, irrespective of the size of the land holding.
Kerala’s tea industry has been exposed to extreme weather conditions in the past 3-4 years, which resulted in crop loss, low productivity and higher incidences of pest and diseases.
Kerala has become the highest cost producer of tea.
With high cost of production and low price realisation, the tea industry has become economically unviable and may render tens of thousands of workers unemployed, said Ajith BK, Secretary, APK.
The major stakeholders who participated in the meeting are Small Tea Growers Associations, Upasi, NGOs, Agricultural University Researchers, ICAR, Nabard and the state government departments. The representatives of supporting international agencies were also present.
SARVA, a leading yoga studio chain, has raised ₹20 crore in its first institutional round led by Fireside ...
Social enterprises may have to balance between improving the lives of people and earning returns
Avanti Learning trains them in maths and science so that they get into best colleges
Sangam Ventures provides seed and early-stage funding to start-ups in the cleantech sector
They enable systematic investment similar to gold- accumulation plans and are relatively risk-free
Though the MCX Crude contract closed above ₹4,200, the breakout was not decisive
It’s just what your doctor prescribed — stay fit, reduce premium on your health policy
Onion is the Indian voter’s most lethal weapon on the ruling party. We saw this in the ‘onion election’ of ...
The World Health Organization estimates that depression and anxiety — among the more prominent mental health ...
A documentary on The Savoy is reaping awards at international festivals
A Bengaluru entrepreneur revives a traditional cotton weave with a sheen that can beat silk
A new volume of essays examines the multidimensional impact of climate change on India, and why development ...
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...
Fee hike can hit students of low-income groups
The fees for the flagship Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management at the Indian Institute of ...
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...