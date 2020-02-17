Tea Board should stay out of auctioning system: Chairman

Tracking Deals
SuperMoney raises ₹7 cr from Unitus SuperMoney, a fintech platform that caters to the gig economy and ...
Tea Board chairman PK Bezbaruah said on Sunday that the statutory body should disassociate itself from the functioning of the age-old auction system and usher in a liberalised regime where private parties can enter.
He said the Tea Board’s role should only be restricted to issuing licences for opening up the auction centres after duly checking their financial capabilities.
“It is the right time that the Tea Board disassociates itself from the functioning of the auctioning system and be just a licencing body,” Bezbaruah told PTI.
The present auction scenario in North India represents “a failure of the system” as the purpose of discovering a fair price has been defeated, he said.
Bezbaruah said that as per the Tea (Marketing) Control Order or TMCO, 50 per cent of the produce has to be mandatorily routed through the auctions.
Varieties of tea are being sold at ₹50 per kg or lower and even good quality primary tea fetches a price of ₹60 a kg at the auction centres.
“The same tea when offered outside the auction system is fetching prices which are higher by up to ₹30 per kg,” he said.
“What I am now suggesting is that Tea Board should withdraw itself from the process and bring in a competitive environment where anyone with adequate financial strength and experience can set up such centres,” he said.
The six auction centres in Kochi, Kolkata, Siliguri, Coimbatore, Guwahati and Coonoor are controlled and subsidised by the Tea Board, Bezbaruah said, adding that the software used by these units are also facilitated by it.
“If Tea Board denies technical support, these auction centres will immediately close down,” he said.
He asked why a system that is not benefiting the main stakeholders of the tea industry, the producers and the workers, should be subsidised by a government agency.
“Is it only to benefit a limited number of traders and brokers?” he asked.
SuperMoney raises ₹7 cr from Unitus SuperMoney, a fintech platform that caters to the gig economy and ...
WayCool Foods has raised about ₹230 crore ($32 million) in a combination of equity and debt in a Series C ...
Sulekha.com uses artificial intelligence to connect small/medium service providers to customers
Unitus Ventures will focus on fintech, jobtech and healthcare from its ₹300-crore second fund
Here are 10 caveats that help you protect assets pledged with brokers and DPs
New motor policies under the regulatory sandbox guidelines let you pay only for the distance you drive; should ...
Budget 2020 has caused much confusion over the residency status and tax liability of Indians abroad. We decode ...
Outlook for silver uncertain as it continues to consolidate
Sea level rise is no longer a distant warning, but a clear and present danger. As species disappear and ...
Bloomsbury founder Nigel Newton on surviving book piracy in India, choosing authors and his favourite titles
Krishna Baldev Vaid, famous for ‘breaking rules and not winning awards’, was a towering figure in Hindi ...
If the Jaipur Literature Festival is increasingly being accused of failing to live up to expectations, equal ...
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Carmesi’s Insta campaignBiodegradable sanitary napkin brand Carmesi has just launched an awareness campaign, ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...
Dispute settlement schemes are expected to clear the litigation backlog and ramp up revenues
Neither the Union Budget nor Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s subsequent assertion about there being no cause ...
Two years have gone by since the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India. But with reports ...