Tea exports expected to drop 28% in FY21

Amazon’s Echo Dot is now a bit of a ball
A new shape, louder sound, and all the Alexa conversation you want
Tea exports from India are likely to witness a 28 per cent decline this fiscal, primarily of the orthodox variety, on the back of lower production and higher prices of the CTC (crush-tear-curl) tea.
Anshuman Kanoria, Chairman, Indian Tea Exporters’ Association (ITEA), said that tea exports are likely to be around 180 million kg (mkg) this year as compared to around 250 mkg recorded in FY20, a drop of 28 per cent.
Orthodox tea accounts for less than 10 per cent of the country’s annual tea production, which is close to 1,300 mkg. However, nearly 90 per cent of the 110 mkg of orthodox produced each year is exported. According to industry sources, production of orthodox tea is lower by about 50 per cent in the current year thereby affecting exports.
On the other hand, exports of CTC tea have been impacted due to higher prices on the back of lower production this year. Average prices of CTC were up by nearly ₹100-120 a kg during July-August on a year-on-year basis. It is to be noted that CTC accounts for nearly 60 per cent of the country’s total tea exports at around 150 mkg.
A recent report by the rating agency ICRA suggests that the significant increase in Kenyan crop continued to exert pressure on Kenyan CTC teas, which declined by nearly 7 per cent in the first seven months of 2020. This is over and above the nearly 15 per cent decline their teas had witnessed in 2019. Naturally, the lower price of Kenyan tea is impacting exports of Indian CTC to some markets, which are more price sensitive.
The tea industry in North India (which includes gardens in Assam and West Bengal) is expecting nearly 15 per cent drop in production at around 996 million kg (mkg) in 2020 as compared with the 1,171.09 mkg recorded in 2019. While the production up to August this year is already down by around 150 mkg as per provisional estimates available on Tea Board of India website, the crop in September and October is also expected to be down due to unfavourable weather conditions.
The drop in output has impacted prices.
At the North India auction centres, for the period April-September, 2020, average prices of CTC teas were up by nearly ₹105 a kg, almost 68 per cent higher on a cumulative year-on-year basis. The corresponding increase in CTC teas from South India is around ₹37 a kg.
For orthodox teas at the North India auction centres, the cumulative increase is ₹52 a kg, almost 22 per cent higher, while at South India auction centres, it is around ₹13 a kg.
Prices, though, have been coming down over the last one month.
The price of CTC and dust at the recent sale which concluded at the Guwahati auction centre was lower by almost ₹71 a kg as compared to the sale which concluded about a month ago.
“Prices have been coming down primarily because of improved arrivals. Also, typically the teas which come in September and October are relatively lower in quality as compared to those available in June, July and August. However, on a year-on-year basis, prices are still ruling higher,” said J Kalyansundaram, Secretary, Calcutta Tea Traders’ Association (CTTA).
Kaushik Das, Vice-President and Sector Head, Corporate Sector Ratings, ICRA, said that prices are likely to remain firm moving forward. Even while the export volume is expected to moderate, the domestic demand remains robust, leading to a supply-demand mismatch, thus favouring tea prices.
“The prices are expected to remain firm during this financial year, with North Indian CTC teas likely to be higher by around ₹65 a kg (up by nearly 46 per cent as compared to last year) and the orthodox prices likely to be up by nearly ₹50 a kg (an increase of around 25 per cent),” he said.
A new shape, louder sound, and all the Alexa conversation you want
SSC North America is a boutique supercar maker based out of Richland, Washington state in the US. Making ...
Two decades and more than 4 million of them later, the Maruti Suzuki Alto is still persisting in the race
The national carrier has been a patron of arts, an owner of hotels and investor in an international airline
Proper defining of goals, risk assessment and asset allocation is key
₹1188 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1175116012001215 Make use of intraday rallies to initiate fresh short ...
Large client base, prime locations and steady rental collections are positives
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided ...
Fear dons new faces as a virus spooks the world. A Halloween special
A change of guard at the White House may calm fears in capitals and drawing rooms, but will not alter the ...
It’s the 90th birthday of Michael Collins, the third astronaut on the Apollo XI Mission, who stayed in the ...
Let loose those piercing, blood-curdling shrieks of laughter
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...