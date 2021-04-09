Tea prices fall due to the absence of Supplyco’s involvement

The answer is blowing in the wind
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
Tea prices declined at Kochi this week following the non-participation of Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation (Supplyco) from the auctions.
Dust prices were down in the absence of Supplyco’s active involvement in the market, which reacted negatively and was lower by ₹5 to ₹10 and sometimes more to the tune of ₹20 and above, said auctioneers Forbes, Ewart & Figgis.
Supplyco used to procure large quantities of tea from the auctions for distributing the brew under PDS in food kits of essential items being supplied by the State government to the people, traders said.
The subdued demand was reflected in the average price realisation that dropped to ₹155 from ₹164 in the previous week. The quantity offered was 10,54,463.20 kg and only 62 per cent was sold.
The decline in price was more for medium and plainer powdery grades, while the drop in price was less for good liquoring SRD grade. Local and upcountry buyers lent a fair support, while export demand continues to be subdued.
Orthodox dust market barely remained steady, and the quantity offered was only 7,500 kg. Exporters and upcountry buyers absorbed a small quantity.
Leaf prices, especially for select Nilgiri whole leaf in orthodox grades, were firm to dearer, while the rest were irregular and sometimes lower. The quantity offered was 2,17,308 and 73 per cent was sold. The average price realisation remained more or less the same at ₹162.
CTC leaf market for brokens and Fanning was lower by ₹5 to ₹10. The quantity offered was 50,500 kg. Exporters were selective and operated at the bottom of the market, covering a nominal quantity.
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
The Spanish flu (1918) devastated a port city like Mumbai. Could the lessons help as we brace for a second ...
Though the number is still woefully small, the good news is that more Indian companies are auditing their ...
Post-pandemic, airlines may have to combine punctuality with heightened passenger services, including safety, ...
Reading continuation chart parttern will tell you
The NSC, PPF and Sukanya Samriddhi are good options
Banks will revert to old NPA reporting format, which may impact their financials
Await cues from global market for further direction
Murder is a theme that is unlikely to darken and yellow with time, the writer Truman Capote had once said.
A model rehabilitation project for 100 families of rescued bonded labourers kicks off in Tiruvannamalai, ...
Mallika Srinivasan is the first person from the private sector to head the all-powerful PESB. Will she ring in ...
Understanding a raga and its philosophical and emotional universe is a daunting task. Author Amit Chaudhuri ...
Marketers are padded up, sponsorship deals have been struck, and campaigns are rolling out. Now let the games ...
And what marketers can possibly do to bring it back in our lives
The agency has changed form over the years but its lustre has not dimmed
Media Factory has purchased the majority stake held by Sam and Lara Balsara of Madison World in Madison Media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...