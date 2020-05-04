Tea prices remain buoyant in Coonoor

Meet the men behind India’s own Jurassic Park
Their passion as geologists helped them discover the remains of a very distant past
Buoyancy continued at the repeatedly postponed Sale 18 of Coonoor Tea Trade Association (CTTA), with the average price rising to ₹97.56 a kg from ₹92.09 fetched at the last auction held on April 20. Nearly 88 per cent of the offer was sold.
This sale could not be held for about a month because of the lockdown. Homedale Estate’s Red Dust grade, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers, topped the auctions with Oswal Tea Traders buying it for ₹281 a kg. Homedale Estate’s another Red Dust grade, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers, closely followed at ₹280.
These two grades surpassed the prices fetched by any other tea, CTC or orthodox, from any factory, corporate or bought leaf, in this auction.
In the CTC Leaf tea auction, two grades of Pinewood Estate topped each fetching ₹200. Among orthodox teas, Kodanad topped at ₹253, followed by Kairbetta at ₹251, Chamraj at ₹239, Havukal at ₹221, Glendale at ₹219 and Kodanad and Nonsuch Orthodox at ₹200.
