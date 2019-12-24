Commodities

Tea prices up 2%

PS Sundar Coonoor | Updated on December 24, 2019 Published on December 24, 2019

Prices of tea in the Indian auctions have risen on an average by 2.31 per cent till November-end, compared with January-November 2018.

According to the latest data available with the Tea Board, till November-end, prices rose to ₹141.17 a kg from ₹137.98 in January-November 2018. This increase of ₹3.19 a kg marked a gain of 2.31 per cent.

The increase was more in North Indian auctions. Here, average price rose to ₹153.36 a kg (₹149.87 a kg). This increase of ₹3.49 a kg marked a gain of 2.33 per cent.

In the South, the average prices increased to ₹101.04 a kg (₹100.68 a kg), up just 0.36 per cent.

With the official data awaited for December, traders now reckon that the average price in calendar 2019 would be around ₹3 a kg more than in 2018.

tea (commodity)
