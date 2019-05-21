Tea prices up 8.53 per cent in January-April

Tea prices sold through various auction centres in the country increased by 8.53 per cent in the January-April period of this year compared to rates in the same period of the previous year .

According to the latest data available with the Tea Board, tea prices at auctions rose to an average of ₹127.17 a kg from ₹117.18, up by ₹9.99 a kg (8.53 per cent).

Prices increased at the auction centres in both North India and South India.

In the North Indian auction centres, prices averaged ₹133.73 a kg against ₹122.81 during January-April 2018, an increase of ₹ 10.92 a kg (8.89 per cent).

A major reason for the price rise in North was the reduced supplies due to the Tea Board’s decision to stop production in the winter months to rid the market of sub-standard teas.

The average price in South Indian auction centres rose to ₹111.18 a kg from ₹103.25 in January-April 2018, a gain of 7.68 per cent.

Following the reduced availability of North Indian teas, the upcountry buyers and exporters showed a keen interest to procure from South Indian auctions and thereby pushed up the prices.