Tea production in the Nilgiris in Jan up 3.57 per cent

Tea industry in The Nilgiris, the largest tea growing district in South, has begun 2020 on an encouraging note as production in January was higher than not only January 2019 but the normal level for the month as measured by the five-year mean.

Tea companies have informed the Tea Board that their production in January rose to 0.87 million kg (mkg) from 0.84 mkg in January 2019. This marked a gain of 3.57 per cent.

Sporadic rainfall and warmth helped the crop to increase in all agro climatic zones except Coonoor where too much rainy days, chill weather and absence of adequate sunshine hours brought down the harvest.

The output much more compared to the normal level as measured by the five-year mean for the month which was 0.78 mkg. This marked an increase of 11.54 per cent.

2019 was a disappointing year for The Nilgiris tea industry as production fell by 14.48 per cent over 2018.

It was less than the normal as measured by the five-year mean for the year by 7.81 per cent.