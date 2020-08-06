Tea production till May down 35%

Sony’s WF-1000XM3: Fine, intelligent wireless listening
Tea production in India has suffered a massive loss of 34.95 per cent so far this calendar year compared to the same period of 2019.
“Tea Board has now released the data for May which shows a production of 96.38 million kg (mkg) against 134.32 mkg in May 2019 marking a massive loss of 37.94 mkg or 28.25 per cent in just one month”, Rajesh Gupta, compiler of annual Global Tea Digest, told BusinessLine.
This is due to adverse weather in both North and South Indian plantations and also the restrictions in field and factory operations due to the lockdown.
“Our compilation shows that India produced 209.74 mkg till May as against 322.42 mkg during Jan-May 2019”, Rajesh Gupta said.
“This marked a massive decline of 112.68 mkg or 34.95 per cent”, he noted.
This happened because of a sharp fall in North Indian output to 133.27 mkg from 246.93 mkg – a loss of 113.66 mkg or 46.03 per cent.
Till March, many North Indian factories had not resumed to normal production level due to the prolonged winter closure and restrictions. Soon thereafter, lockdown started limiting the operations. Collectively, all plantation pockets produced a lower output till May compared to 2019.
On the contrary, South managed to produced a marginally higher output.
“Our compilation shows that till May, South Indian production rose to 76.47 mkg from 75.49 mkg — a marginal gain of 0.98 mkg or 1.30 per cent.
Tamil Nadu lost 1.59 mkg (3.02 per cent) to produce 51.02 mkg from 52.61 mkg.
However, Kerala offset this loss by producing 23.44 mkg from 21.30 mkg in Jan-May 2019, marking a gain of 2.14 mkg or 10.05 per cent.
