TEA seeks extension of moratorium till end of current fiscal

World Hepatitis Day and Amitabh Bachchan
Why Bachchan’s fight against a disease that cost him three-fourths of his liver should not be forgotten
Knitwear garment exporters in Tirupur have sought extension of moratorium on term loan instalments and working capital facilities till the close of the current fiscal and extension of liquidity support to all MSMEs without a cap on credit exposure.
In a letter to the Prime Minister, Tirupur Exporters’ Association (TEA) President Raja M Shanmugham pointed out that the sector had just started to inch back, but the situation was not congenial as there was no significant improvement in garment purchase in the US and UK markets.
Knitwear exports (all India) at the end of the first quarter of the current fiscal slipped over 60 per cent to Rs 5355 crore compared to Rs 13570 crore achieved during the corresponding quarter of the previous year.
The demand pick up has been close and units are struggling to make ends meet, notwithstanding the statutory monthly commitments.
“Extension of lockdown and continuing disruption on account of the pandemic is impacting our operations. Most units are unable to achieve 50 per cent capacity utilisation. Under such circumstances, extension of moratorium on term loan instalment by another seven months (from September 1) till end-March 2021 would not only benefit the industry and banks , but usher a good-feel factor across the board,” the TEA president said and added that the Government should at this juncture, extend the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) to all MSMEs, including those with credit exposure of Rs 25 crore-plus
Implementation of such financial measures would bring back the growth momentum, he said
Why Bachchan’s fight against a disease that cost him three-fourths of his liver should not be forgotten
With the outbreak of the corona pandemic, immune boosting has become a popular concept.Recently, a 35-year-old ...
Economic crisis, food production challenges and mental health issues now come to the fore
Essenza SCV12 can be taken out only on race tracks and only 40 will be built
... but weak credit growth a lingering concern
As expected, it’s not a pretty picture on the June 2020 scorecard of RIL. An exceptional gain of ₹4,966 crore ...
Health insurance policies come with a lot of frills. If you, as a policyholder, stay healthy, your health ...
SIPs can be paused for a period of three to six months, depending on the terms of the fund house
As a stubborn virus sucks laughter out of our lives, BLink's special issue pens an ode to humour. Catch the ...
Humour is not everyone’s cup of tea or slice of cake — a failed comic writer sums up
On August 1, 1965, Frank Herbert’s epic Dune was published for the first time. In 2003, it was named the ...
Time to reboot, ready or not
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...