Teas worth ₹3.92 cr unsold at Coonoor

Average prices at the auctions of Coonoor Tea Trade Association crashed to a new low of ₹79.10 a kg at Sale No 28. This was some ₹5 less per kg compared to the previous week.

This was the lowest price in the past 12 months. Even at this low price, teas worth ₹3.92 crore remained unsold as there were no takers for as much as 23 per cent of the offer.

Among the bought leaf factories selling CTC teas, only Homedale Tea Factory could enter the high-price bracket of ₹200/kg. Its Red Dust, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers, topped the CTC market when Om Enterprises bought it for ₹223 a kg.

Among the orthodox teas, Kairbetta topped at ₹251 a kg followed by Kodanad ₹236, Chamraj ₹227 and Havukal ₹200.