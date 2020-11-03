Teas worth ₹5.42 crore remain unsold at Coonoor auctions

Teas worth ₹5.42 crore remained unsold at Sale No: 44 of the auctions of Coonoor Tea Trade Association as there were no takers for as much as 18 per cent of the offer with the average price rising to ₹ 151.36 a kg – the highest in the last one month.

Homedale Estate’s CTC Pekoe Dust grade, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers, topped the entire auctions when Tea Services India Pvt Ltd., bought it for ₹ 315 a kg.

This was the only tea, CTC or orthodox from any factory, bought leaf or corporate, to exceed the ₹300/kg mark.

Among other CTC teas, Pinewood Estate got ₹ 229, Darmona Estate ₹ 226, Cross Hill Estate Special and Shanthi Supreme ₹ 220 each, Deepika Supreme ₹ 209, Bellati Estate ₹ 202, Kannavarai Estate, Siruvani and Professor Superfine ₹ 201 each, Hittakkal Estate, Sharon Estate and Waver Tree ₹ 200 each.

Among orthodox teas, Glendale topped at ₹ 226, followed by Havukal ₹ 221, Kodanad and Devashola ₹ 216 each, Lockhart ₹ 215, Goldsland and Kil Kotagiri ₹ 211 each and Kairbetta ₹ 210.