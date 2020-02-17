Teas worth ₹5.74 cr unsold at Coonoor auctions

This VC firm can be a SAFE bet for early-stage start-ups
Mumbai-based start-up 100X.VC aims to invest in 100 companies every year
Teas worth ₹5.74 crore remained unsold at Sale 7 of the auctions of Coonoor Tea Trade Association as there were no takers for as much as 48 per cent of the offer. Average prices inched upwards to ₹82.20 a kg from last week’s ₹81.24.
Homedale Tea Factory topped the auctions when its Red Dust grade, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers, was bought by The Indcoserve for ₹327 a kg. This was the only tea, orthodox or CTC from any factory, small-scale or corporate, to fetch over ₹300 a kg.
Homedale Super Red Dust grade, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers, followed at ₹296. No other CTC tea could fetch over ₹200/kg. Homedale top price was some four times the average price of ₹82 recorded at the auction.
The highest price fetched by orthodox teas from corporate sector was ₹261 a kg by Kodanad. Kairbetta got ₹256, Chamraj ₹235 and Nonsuch orthodox ₹201.
Mumbai-based start-up 100X.VC aims to invest in 100 companies every year
These neckphones from an unknown company cost barely anything and have a lot going for them
Snapdragon 855, good performance, a luscious screen, big battery: what’s not to like?
TWS600 has a rather unique design that sets it apart from any other brand
New motor policies under the regulatory sandbox guidelines let you pay only for the distance you drive; should ...
Budget 2020 has caused much confusion over the residency status and tax liability of Indians abroad. We decode ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty remain flat and continue to test resistance zones
There are better ways than legal route for landlords to handle disputes with tenants
Sea level rise is no longer a distant warning, but a clear and present danger. As species disappear and ...
Bloomsbury founder Nigel Newton on surviving book piracy in India, choosing authors and his favourite titles
Krishna Baldev Vaid, famous for ‘breaking rules and not winning awards’, was a towering figure in Hindi ...
If the Jaipur Literature Festival is increasingly being accused of failing to live up to expectations, equal ...
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Carmesi’s Insta campaignBiodegradable sanitary napkin brand Carmesi has just launched an awareness campaign, ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...
Dispute settlement schemes are expected to clear the litigation backlog and ramp up revenues
Neither the Union Budget nor Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s subsequent assertion about there being no cause ...
Two years have gone by since the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India. But with reports ...