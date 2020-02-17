Commodities

Teas worth ₹5.74 cr unsold at Coonoor auctions

PS Sundar Coonoor | Updated on February 17, 2020 Published on February 17, 2020

Teas worth ₹5.74 crore remained unsold at Sale 7 of the auctions of Coonoor Tea Trade Association as there were no takers for as much as 48 per cent of the offer. Average prices inched upwards to ₹82.20 a kg from last week’s ₹81.24.

Homedale Tea Factory topped the auctions when its Red Dust grade, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers, was bought by The Indcoserve for ₹327 a kg. This was the only tea, orthodox or CTC from any factory, small-scale or corporate, to fetch over ₹300 a kg.

Homedale Super Red Dust grade, auctioned by Global Tea Brokers, followed at ₹296. No other CTC tea could fetch over ₹200/kg. Homedale top price was some four times the average price of ₹82 recorded at the auction.

The highest price fetched by orthodox teas from corporate sector was ₹261 a kg by Kodanad. Kairbetta got ₹256, Chamraj ₹235 and Nonsuch orthodox ₹201.

