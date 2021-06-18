Telangana procures 14 million tonnes of paddy in 2020-21

Grapes of growth: Sahyadri’s fruitful proposition
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
Telangana has registered a record paddy procurement of 14 million tonnes (mt) in the agricultural season 2020-21 as against 11.1 mt in the previous year.
The State produced 30 mt of paddy during the year.
“In the first year of the State’s formation (2014-15), the State procured only 2.43 mt. It has gone up 5.5 times in the last seven years,” Telangana Civil Supplies Corporation Chairman M Srinivas Reddy has said.
“The total acreage went up to 106 lakh acres in 2020-21 against 35 lakh acres in 2014-15. As against a procurement target of 7-8 mt in the rabi season, the Civil Supplies Department procured nine mt,” he said.
The State spent ₹16,900 crore in the rabi to procure paddy from 14.21 lakh farmers. The farmers suffered losses in the procurement season with untimely rains damaging the standing crop and the harvested produce.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
While IEA’s net-zero goal by mid-century is desirable, for India it may be a tough proposition given its ...
An industry-driven initiative is rejuvenating waterbodies in Chennai
SEBI’s order on FT funds reveals lesser-known facets of debt fund performance
Caps on maturity of individual securities and checks on fresh investments in perpetual bonds are positives
Here is a four-basket framework for their financial plan
Time to stay alert as profit-booking and selling pressure can emerge at higher levels
Marjane Satrapi’s cult comic ‘Persepolis’ on a young Iranian girl negotiating teenage in the midst of war has ...
Celebrating Pride month with a round-up of podcasts offering a range of perspectives from the LGBTQ+ community
A 10,000-strong group of women has been spreading awareness about Covid-19 and the need for a jab
An abiding commitment to learning and a spirit of self-discovery turn young leaders into industry doyens
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How consumers are using e-commerce platforms to buy and research products
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Shaking off the pandemic-induced lull, brand campaigns return with new energy and themes ranging from Gay ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...