This festival season, cooking oils may pinch consumers’ pockets

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Cooking oil prices will likely continue to pinch the pockets of Indian consumers as they are expected to rule firm at least until the year-end in view of a shortage in global supplies.
“Gone are the days of cheaper edible oils (for Indian consumers),” said BV Mehta, Executive Director, Solvent Extractors Association of India (SEA), the apex body of the oilseed crushing industry.
“We don’t see any relief for India on the edible oil price front in the near-future,” said Govindbhai G Patel, founder of GGN Research and an edible oil industry veteran.
Things are not looking bright for the festival season as crude palm oil prices have increased to a record high in Malaysia with other edible oils such as soyabean following suit.
“There is a labour shortage in Malaysian palm oil plantations which is affecting production. Also, a large quantity of palm oil is being diverted to biodiesel in Indonesia. Besides, China is buying a good quantity of palm oil and soyabean oil,” Patel said.
Malaysia and Indonesia are the two largest global producers of palm oil. Malaysia is facing labour shortage as plantation workers from neighbouring countries such as Myanmar and Indonesia have not returned after going home due to the Covid pandemic.
Indonesia is tapping palm oil more for biodiesel as crude oil prices have surged in the last few weeks and topped $80 a barrel earlier this week. China is buying more palm oil and soyabean oil as its oilseed crushing industry has been affected by the power crunch in key provincies such as Jiangsu.
On Wednesday, palm oil futures on Bursa Malaysia topped a record 5,000 ringgits (MYR) for November and December contracts. With crude oil prices easing on Thursday, the contracts dropped a tad. Crude palm oil contract for November delivery quoted at 4,985 MYR (₹89,225) a tonne.
According to SEA data, crude palm oil is currently quoted at ₹121.8 a kg, RBD (refined, bleached and deodorised) palmolein at ₹126.5, degummed soyabean oil at ₹130, rice bran oil at ₹121, groundnut oil at ₹145, sesame (til/gingelly) oil at ₹ 239 and rapeseed oil at ₹178.
Prices are higher by ₹14 (groundnut oil) to ₹66 (rapeseed oil) a kg year-on-year. Rates are also higher by 10 per cent to 58 per cent compared with September.
“Besides Chinese purchases, Indian importers have bought a record 1.25-1.3 million tonnes (mt) of palm oil in September,” said Mehta, pointing to increased demand for the cheaper cooking oil.
“China is buying since the margin is negative for its crushers. It is also energy insurance,” Patel said.
“The trend shows that India has not gained anything despite the Centre lowering the import duty twice this year. Exporting countries gain from such decisions by pushing up the prices,” said Davish Jain, Chairman, The Soyabean Processors Association of India.
Pointing out to the global shortage in edible oil supplies, Jain said while the Centre has lost revenue, customers have also not stood to gain from the duty cut.
Earlier this year, the Centre lowered the import duty on crude oils such as palm and soyabean to 24.75 per cent and on refined oils to 35.75 per cent.
Mehta said edible oil prices are likely to stay firm since at least 20 per cent of vegetable oils produced globally are used in biodiesel. “We have no choice as we import nearly 70 per cent of our edible oil demand,” he said.
One positive outcome of the high edible oil prices is that oilseed farmers will stand to gain, the SEA official said. Patel concurred with the view, saying they would benefit.
Jain said soyabean prices, in particular, had run up sharply earlier this year and therefore, they may not rise to the level in the short-term. “Correction has taken place and currently, soyabean is quoted at ₹5,800 a quintal. The market could rule around the same level or drop marginally once arrivals increase,” he said.
On NCDEX, soyabean December contracts ruled at ₹5,629 a quintal on Thursday, down ₹106 from Wednesday. Soybean in Indore, per NCDEX data, ruled at ₹5,787 in Indore (Madhya Pradesh) and ₹6,252 in Kota (Rajasthan) and ₹6,020 in Nagpur (Maharashtra). These prices are against the minimum support price of ₹3,950 a quintal fixed for this year.
“The soyabean crop is good in the Malwa region of Madhya Pradesh besides some other areas in the State. It is good in Rajasthan and Maharashtra, too,” Jain said.
Though the new soyabean crop has begun arriving, the arrivals are likely to peak around December due to an erratic monsoon this year, said Patel.
Patel and Mehta said soyabean and groundnut crops are far better this year compared to last year and their production could be higher.
“Edible oil prices may soften from January when soyabean arrivals peak,” he said.
“We don’t see much relief from the current firm trend in edible oil prices until February,” said Mehta.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
With the advantage of a US generics market focus wearing off, what is the way forward for Indian Pharma ...
While you should have other liquid investments for emergency, knowing withdrawal rules helps
Here are stocks with higher percentage of pledged shares among NSE 500 companies
However, many features including financial transactions are yet to be launched on the platform
A book that can appeal to today’s contemporary young woman without being overwhelming
Two planes, three pilots and three mechanics was what it took to start Tata Airlines.
Contrary to popular belief, author AS Bhasin reveals how much the Chinese tried to resolve their border issue ...
Virology and epidemiology apart, Spike - a lucid early narrative on Covid-19 - is a goldmine of practical ...
How the classical vocalist got audiences singing to his tune, 30 seconds at a time, is a case study in ...
The FMCG behemoth’s CMD Sanjiv Mehta on how it is using personalisation to change the assortment at every ...
Quick Smart Wash seeks to expand horizons and find new niches in the laundry business
Announces launch of Dentsu gaming
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...