Tight supply lifts tea prices in Kochi auctions

Kochi tea auction market has started witnessing a tight supply situation as rains in the high ranges at the beginning this month have affected arrivals at the auction centre. The lower offerings have boosted the demand especially for blenders which led to a ₹4 per kg increase in average prices at ₹125 in sale 34 against ₹121 in the previous week.

The quantity offered in CTC dust was 9,31,113 kg and 87 per cent was sold. The offering is witnessing a noticeable decline in the forthcoming trading sessions as well. The market for good liquorings teas and popular marks was dearer by ₹3-5 and appreciated more as the sale progressed, the auctioneers Forbes, Ewart & Figgis said. Exporters confined to the bottom of the market and absorbed nominal quantities.

In orthodox dust, the market for primary grades was dearer, while secondaries were lower and noticed some withdrawals. The quantity offered was 16,000 kg and exporters were the major stakeholders.

In the leaf category, blenders and upcountry participation in whole leaf and select best Nilgiri brokens lifted its prices, while other grades showed a declining trend. The quantity offered in orthodox varieties was 3,38,925 kg and only 57 per cent was sold. Exporters to CIS and West Asia lent only a fair support.

In CTC leaf, the market for good liquoring brokens and Fannings was steady to firm and sometimes dearer. The quantity offered was 73,500 kg with a fair support offered by Kerala and upcountry buyers. The average price realized was also up at ₹141 against ₹138 in the previous week.