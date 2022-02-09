Time to boost production, consumption of pulses

.

February 10 is the World Pulses Day declared by the United Nations. Pulses or dal have been an integral part of India’s food basket for centuries or even millennia. and is an essential staple in our daily food plate. We eat d al-roti (d al with wheat bread) or d al-chawal (dal with rice), a well-entrenched food habit.

India is the world’s largest producer, processor, importer and consumer of pulses is well recognised. No wonder, India holds a dominant position in the global pulses market and every move here is closely watched.

India’s Green Revolution of the 1960s changed the face of agriculture with remarkable rise in production of fine cereals - rice and wheat. Now, it’s time to focus on pulses and oilseeds as they were bypassed earlier.

Pulses deserve policy, research and investment support that fine cereals have attracted over the past. In recent years, with the government paying greater attention to enhance pulses production, the results are encouraging. India’s output has touched a new high of 25 million tonne (mt) from about 15-16 mt five years ago.

Again, from a peak of 6.6 mt four years ago, India’s pulses import has declined to around 2.5 mt a year now.

Poor yields

Yet, there are challenges ahead as well as opportunities. In pulses, our yields are among the lowest globally. There is greater scope to raise our yields by a quarter by adopting appropriate production technologies. If we enhance our yield to 1,000 kilograms (one tonne) per hectare, our total production can top 30 mt.

As a eco-friendly crop, pulses fix nitrogen in the soil and should be encouraged for crop rotation in high input geographies. It will help improve soil health and consume less water.

The processing industry with several thousand dal mills across the country, mostly small and without scale economies, deserve special attention for modernisation. A government-supported Dal Mill Modernisation Fund will help upgrade and infuse more efficiency. A modernised processing sector will have the potential to attract foreign direct investment (FDI).

Focus on consumption

While our policy focus has been more on pulses output, it is time to pay greater attention to its consumption. Despite being the world’s largest producer, our per capita availability is low even as per nutritional standards recommended by health experts.

As pervasive protein deficiency hurts our economy in terms of higher healthcare costs and low labour productivity, we can address them by boosting pulses consumption, especially among the vulnerable sections of the society. Like rice and wheat, pulses should be distributed under welfare programs,such as NFSA and TPDS.

Importantly, pulses are the most economical vegetable protein. Pulses provide a perfect mix of biological value when used with cereals. So, there is a strong case not only to increase production, but also to boost consumption.

(The author is a policy commentator and agribusiness specialist, closely associated with Global Pulse Confederation. Views are personal).