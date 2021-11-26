Tomato prices may start falling from next month

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Tomato arrivals from the northern region will commence from December, and this may add to the current availability and lower the prices in retail markets, the government said in a statement.
Arrivals of tomato in November so far were about 1.96 million tonnes (mt) as against 2.13 mt in the corresponding period last year. The Agriculture Ministry has estimated this year’s Kharif production at 6.95 mt against 7.01 mt last year.
The all-India average retail price of tomatoes has been rising since September due to unseasonal rains in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh, which led to crop damage and delay in arrival from these Sates, the government said. Delayed arrivals from the north Indian States was followed by heavy rains in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka which disrupted the supply and also resulted in crop damage.
As on November 25, the all-India average price of tomato was ₹67/kg, which is 63 per cent higher than last year.
“Tomato price is highly volatile as slight disruptions in supply chain or damage due to heavy rains results in spurt in prices. Conversely, bulk arrival and logistics problems have the potential of creating a situation of glut in the market and resultant dip in retail prices,” the official statement said.
Onion prices that rose during October have substantially subsided, and the level is below that of the retail prices in 2019 and 2020. The all-India average retail price of onion as of November 25 was ₹39/kg, which is 32 per cent lower than that of the last year, the consumer affairs ministry said. Onion buffer of 2.08 lakh tonnes built-in current year under the Price Stabilisation Fund (PSF) has been released in the market in tranches.
Further, the Centre has offered States to lift onion at ₹21/kg ex-storage locations, and only Nagaland and Andhra Pradesh have shown interest. The Kharif and late Kharif production are estimated at 6.9 mt.
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Airports are also keeping pace to ensure safe, touchless and seamless journeys
Two Indian winners of the Earthshot Prize make their mark at COP26
Though the Glasgow negotiations had profound shortcomings, it united the world to urgently address the ...
We demystify the world of government securities for retail investors looking at the opportunity
How it fares compared to existing investment platforms that facilitate retail investments in G-secs
Mutual funds did not capitalise on returns from APIs, research and diagnostics segments
A head and shoulder pattern on the chart does not rule out the danger of a steeper fall
The author defines Thiel’s value system as a pursuit of market power using regulatory loopholes and stepping ...
Tarkari seeks to hero classic and lesser known desi flavours drawn from India’s wide culinary repertoire of ...
Shiv Kunal Verma’s depiction of the lesser talked about Indo-Pakistan war is a book that will delight not just ...
An engrossing book on Kamala Harris’s political journey
Veteran adman Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of Mogae Media, on his plans for his new acquisitions - Rediffusion and ...
How Smytten is disrupting the sampling space by moving it online
Mainstream advertising has to evolve a lot to speak to the new Indian woman
Textile brand Siyaram launches a range of Bamboo fabrics
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...