Training programme on rubber products

The Rubber Board organises a specialised training programme in testing and quality control of rubber and rubber products at Rubber Training Institute, Kottayam from 16 to 20 December 2019.

The course content includes testing of raw materials, process control tests, testing of vulcanisates and product analysis, ISO 9000 quality systems etc.

The training is intended for persons from the rubber industry, R&D institutions and defence laboratories. For details, contact phone: 0481- 2353127, 2353326 E.mail: training@rubberboard.org.in