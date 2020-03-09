Training programme on rubber tree tapping

Rubber growers can contact Rubber Board Call Centre to know about the tapping training programmes and the measures to be taken while opening trees for tapping. Sri. K R Sivamoni, Development Officer, Rubber Board will answer the questions on the subject on March 11, 2020 from 10 am to 1 pm. The Call Centre number is 0481-2576622.

Trees need to be tapped scientifically. Any defect in the beginning will adversely affect the production.

Technical advice regarding cultivation, production, and processing of rubber can be regularly sought from the Call Centre functioning at Rubber board head office. The service is available from 9.30 am to 5.30 pm on all working days.