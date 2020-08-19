Tur firms up on festival demand

Amidst weak availability and improved festival demand, tur ruled firm at the mandis in Indore. Tur (Maharashtra) was being quoted at ₹5,900 a quintal, while tur (Nimari) ruled at ₹5,000-5,600 a quintal. Given festival season ahead, downtrend in tur appears unlikely in the coming days, said Prakash Vora, a trader.

Tur dal (sawa no.) today ruled at ₹7,650-7,750, tur dal (full) at ₹7,950-8,150, while tur marka was at ₹8,300-8,600 a quintal, respectively.

Moong and urad ruled steady on subdued demand with moong (bold) being quoted at ₹6,400-6,600 a quintal, while moong (average) ruled at ₹5,000-5,500. Urad also traded low on weak demand with urad (bold) at ₹6,100-6,400 a quintal.