Commodities

Tur firms up on festival demand

Our Correspondent Indore | Updated on August 19, 2020 Published on August 19, 2020

Amidst weak availability and improved festival demand, tur ruled firm at the mandis in Indore. Tur (Maharashtra) was being quoted at ₹5,900 a quintal, while tur (Nimari) ruled at ₹5,000-5,600 a quintal. Given festival season ahead, downtrend in tur appears unlikely in the coming days, said Prakash Vora, a trader.

Tur dal (sawa no.) today ruled at ₹7,650-7,750, tur dal (full) at ₹7,950-8,150, while tur marka was at ₹8,300-8,600 a quintal, respectively.

Moong and urad ruled steady on subdued demand with moong (bold) being quoted at ₹6,400-6,600 a quintal, while moong (average) ruled at ₹5,000-5,500. Urad also traded low on weak demand with urad (bold) at ₹6,100-6,400 a quintal.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on August 19, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.