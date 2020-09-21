Commodities

Turmeric: Arrival and prices down

Our Correspondent Erode | Updated on September 21, 2020 Published on September 21, 2020

“The arrival of turmeric for sale was low on Monday at Erode. Only 769 bags of turmeric were arrived at the three spot markets.”, said RKV Ravishankar, President, Erode Turmeric Merchants Association.

The finger turmeric was down by ₹400 a quintal at the Regulated Marketing Committee, ₹250 a quintal at the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Sales yard and ₹200 a quintal at the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, Root variety was also decreased in all the markets by ₹200 a quintal.

At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association sales yard the finger turmeric was sold at ₹4,737-5,768 a quintal, the root variety was sold at ₹4,599- 5,549 a quintal. At the Regulated Marketing Committee the finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,059-6,029 a quintal, root variety at ₹4,855-5,669 a quintal.At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, the finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,020-5,814 a quintal, the root variety at ₹4,569-5,589 a quintal.

