Turmeric arrival and sale at Erode Cooperative Society improves

The arrival and sale of turmeric at Erode Cooperative Marketing Society was encouraging.

“After a day’s closure for Janmashtami, all the four turmeric markets were opened on Wednesday. The overall arrival of turmeric was normal and the sale of turmeric was also normal. But at the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society around 1,228 bags of turmeric arrived and only six bags were rejected by the traders. The remaining 1,222 bags were purchased. Such good sale is due to the arrival of good quality turmeric among the medium variety turmeric. Most of the turmeric bags were brought by the farmers from Ammapet, Velur and also some from Vaniyambadi. The traders after examining the samples purchased good number of turmeric for their local demand by quoting decreased price for finger turmeric”, said R.K.V. Ravishankar, President, Erode Turmeric Merchants Association.

He added that though the prices at the Turmeric Futures remains in decreasing trend, it has not reflected in the spot turmeric market. At present, the turmeric markets are not functioning at Sangli, Nizamabad and other places, so the buyers have purchased only for their demand and not to show interest in stocking the same.

At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association, the finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,399 to ₹6,389 a quintal, root variety was sold at ₹4,799 to ₹5,606 a quintal. Of the arrival of 2351 bags of turmeric only 540 bags were sold.

At the Regulated Marketing Committee, the finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,156 to ₹6,129 a quintal. The root variety was sold at ₹4,899 to ₹5,600/quintal. Of the 531 bags placed for sale, 458 bags were sold.

At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,239 to ₹6,253 a quintal; root variety was sold at ₹5,099 to ₹5,689/quintal. Of the 1,228 bags kept for sale, 1,222 bags were sold.