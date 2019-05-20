Commodities

Turmeric arrival decreases

Our Correspondent Erode | Updated on May 20, 2019 Published on May 20, 2019

The arrival of turmeric for sale has been decreased. On Monday, the price of root variety improved in all markets. The price of finger turmeric showed a decline of ₹100 a quintal in all markets compared to the previous market sale price. At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Sales Yard, finger turmeric was sold at ₹6.299-₹7,588 a quintal and root variety was sold at ₹5,809-₹7,099 aquintal. At the Regulated Marketing Committee, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,908-₹7,394. The root variety was sold at ₹5,760-₹6,919.

