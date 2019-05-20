Turmeric arrival decreases

The arrival of turmeric for sale has been decreased. On Monday, the price of root variety improved in all markets. The price of finger turmeric showed a decline of ₹100 a quintal in all markets compared to the previous market sale price. At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Sales Yard, finger turmeric was sold at ₹6.299-₹7,588 a quintal and root variety was sold at ₹5,809-₹7,099 aquintal. At the Regulated Marketing Committee, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,908-₹7,394. The root variety was sold at ₹5,760-₹6,919.