Turmeric arrival decreases

The arrival of turmeric has been decreased. “For the third day in succession this week, only medium and poor quality turmeric arrived for sale. The traders after examining the samples have purchased medium quality turmeric, they procured limited stock for local demand”, said RKV Ravishankar, President, Erode Turmeric Merchants Association.

He said the arrival of the turmeric for sale down to 1,600 bags.

At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Sales yard, the finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,514-6,574 a quintal, root variety ₹5,214 -₹6,259 a quintal. Of the arrival of 1,014 bags of turmeric 321 bags were sold.

At the Regulated Marketing Committee, the finger turmeric was sold at ₹4,769-₹6186 a quintal, root variety ₹5,069-₹6,001 a quintal. All the 118 bags of turmeric arrived for sale, were sold.

At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,069-₹6,320 a quintal, the root variety at ₹4,939 -₹5,873 a quintal. Of the arrival of 328 bags of turmeric 233 bags were sold.