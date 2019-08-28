Turmeric arrival improves

Arrival of turmeric for sale at Erode markets has increased. At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Salesyard, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,689-7,439 a quintal and root variety at ₹5,216-6,639. At the Regulated Marketing Committee, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,899-7,117 and root variety at ₹5,580-6,637. Of the arrival of 1,033 bags of turmeric, 678 bags were sold.