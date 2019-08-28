Commodities

Turmeric arrival improves

Our Correspondent Erode | Updated on August 28, 2019 Published on August 28, 2019

Arrival of turmeric for sale at Erode markets has increased. At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Salesyard, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,689-7,439 a quintal and root variety at ₹5,216-6,639. At the Regulated Marketing Committee, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,899-7,117 and root variety at ₹5,580-6,637. Of the arrival of 1,033 bags of turmeric, 678 bags were sold.

Published on August 28, 2019
turmeric
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
BP to quit Alaska after 60 years with $5.6 billion sale to Hilcorp