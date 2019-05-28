Turmeric price decreases

The arrival of turmeric for sale has been increased. At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Sales yard, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,755-7,655 a quintal, root variety was sold at ₹5,419-6,899. 3,988 bags were arrived for sale, of which 1,770 bags were sold. At the Regulated Marketing Committee, finger turmeric was sold at ₹6,319-7,474, root variety was sold at ₹5,890- 6,790. At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, finger turmeric was sold at ₹6,456-7,689. Root variety was sold at ₹6,399-6,999. Our Correspondent