Turmeric price decreases

Our Bureau Erode | Updated on May 28, 2019 Published on May 28, 2019

The arrival of turmeric for sale has been increased. At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Sales yard, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,755-7,655 a quintal, root variety was sold at ₹5,419-6,899. 3,988 bags were arrived for sale, of which 1,770 bags were sold. At the Regulated Marketing Committee, finger turmeric was sold at ₹6,319-7,474, root variety was sold at ₹5,890- 6,790. At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, finger turmeric was sold at ₹6,456-7,689. Root variety was sold at ₹6,399-6,999. Our Correspondent

 

