Commodities

Turmeric arrival & sale improves

Erode | Updated on October 18, 2019 Published on October 18, 2019

Turmeric arrival, sale improves

Turmeric arrivals have increased. At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Sales yard, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,569-7,552, and the root variety at ₹5,100-6,299. At the Regulated Marketing Committee, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,889-7,099, and the root variety at ₹5,215-6,48. At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,900-7,106, while the root variety was sold at ₹5,199-6,455. Our Correspondent

Published on October 18, 2019
turmeric
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Festival demand lifts pulses