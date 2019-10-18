Turmeric arrival, sale improves

Turmeric arrivals have increased. At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Sales yard, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,569-7,552, and the root variety at ₹5,100-6,299. At the Regulated Marketing Committee, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,889-7,099, and the root variety at ₹5,215-6,48. At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,900-7,106, while the root variety was sold at ₹5,199-6,455. Our Correspondent