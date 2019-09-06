Turmeric arrival, sales improve

The arrival of turmeric has increased and sales too have gone up .

At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Sales Yard, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,559-₹7,622 a quintal and the root variety at ₹5,209-₹6,678 . At the Regulated Marketing Committee, the finger turmeric was sold at ₹6,117-₹7,299, the root variety was sold at ₹5,644-₹6,459 . At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, finger turmeric was sold at ₹6,259-₹7,222and root variety at ₹5,309-6,729 .