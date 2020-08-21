Turmeric arrivals down to a trickle

Arrival of turmeric to the markets in Erode registered a decline on Friday.

“The arrival of turmeric in all the markets has decreased. This is due to the onset of the second turmeric season from September. Further only medium quality turmeric is arriving, so the buyers after keen examination of the quality of the turmeric samples quoting decreased price for lower quality turmeric among the medium turmeric varieties. They purchased 65 per cent of the arrived 2,533 bags for their local demand,” said RKV Ravishankar, President, Erode Turmeric Merchants Association.

He said that the farmers are having some good quality turmeric with them and the traders are expecting that the farmers will bring the same after September. The traders are also expecting some fresh upcountry demand from next month.

At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association sales yard, finger turmeric was sold at ₹4,888-5,734 a quintal, root variety was sold at ₹4,711-5,477. Of the arrival of 881 bags, 357 were sold.

At the Regulated Marketing Committee, finger turmeric fetched ₹4,869-5,805 a quintal, root variety was sold at ₹4,631-5,489. Of the 566 bags of turmeric placed for sale, 551 bags were sold.

At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,059-6,429 a quintal, root variety fetched ₹4,899-5,629 a quintal. Of the arrival of 719 bags of turmeric, 690 bags were sold.

At the Gobichettipalayam Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Society, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,379-5,805 a quintal, root variety was sold at ₹4,799-5,199 a quintal. All the 67 bags of turmeric placed for sale were sold.