Turmeric arrivals down to a trickle

StepSetGo: Healthy is wealthy
Winner of AtmaNirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge, the fitness app makes exercise a ‘rewarding’ experience
Arrival of turmeric to the markets in Erode registered a decline on Friday.
“The arrival of turmeric in all the markets has decreased. This is due to the onset of the second turmeric season from September. Further only medium quality turmeric is arriving, so the buyers after keen examination of the quality of the turmeric samples quoting decreased price for lower quality turmeric among the medium turmeric varieties. They purchased 65 per cent of the arrived 2,533 bags for their local demand,” said RKV Ravishankar, President, Erode Turmeric Merchants Association.
He said that the farmers are having some good quality turmeric with them and the traders are expecting that the farmers will bring the same after September. The traders are also expecting some fresh upcountry demand from next month.
At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association sales yard, finger turmeric was sold at ₹4,888-5,734 a quintal, root variety was sold at ₹4,711-5,477. Of the arrival of 881 bags, 357 were sold.
At the Regulated Marketing Committee, finger turmeric fetched ₹4,869-5,805 a quintal, root variety was sold at ₹4,631-5,489. Of the 566 bags of turmeric placed for sale, 551 bags were sold.
At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,059-6,429 a quintal, root variety fetched ₹4,899-5,629 a quintal. Of the arrival of 719 bags of turmeric, 690 bags were sold.
At the Gobichettipalayam Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Society, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,379-5,805 a quintal, root variety was sold at ₹4,799-5,199 a quintal. All the 67 bags of turmeric placed for sale were sold.
Winner of AtmaNirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge, the fitness app makes exercise a ‘rewarding’ experience
Coinciding with the opening of bookings for the new Sonet, Kia Motors India has also confirmed that the Indian ...
The compact family sedan buyer gets more choice and new features in the Verna
If FY2020 financial reports are anything to go by, FY2021, too, is not going to be a smooth flight for ...
The depositor can redeem the principal (gold deposit) either in cash — amount equivalent to the value of gold ...
Barring SBI and Indian Bank, others stuck to the old tax regime to avoid sharp write-downs in their deferred ...
Large-cap, index funds and aggressive hybrid are relatively safer categories among equity funds
The expansion of investment options over the decades has enriched investors, even if savings in financial ...
Covid-19 is likely to see a vaccine produced in record time. Russia says it has already produced one, but ...
‘The Sixth River’ weaves together the history of a deeply personal loss and a collective tragedy
On this day in 1851, the first America’s Cup was won by the yacht, America. This quiz is all about famous ...
A neighbourhood war between two non-human species provides a lens to our customised understanding of fellow ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
Cocooned indoors during the pandemic, consumers are lavishing attention on their homes
Age no barTo time with world senior citizen day, which falls on August 21, Columbia Pacific communities has ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...