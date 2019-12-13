Commodities

Turmeric arrivals improve

Our Correspondent Erode | Updated on December 13, 2019 Published on December 13, 2019

Turmeric arrivals went up in Erode markets on Friday.

At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Salesyard, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,889-6,969 a quintal and root variety at ₹5,414-6,254. At the Regulated Marketing Committee, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,889-6,984 and root variety at ₹5,669-6,539. At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, finger turmeric was sold at ₹6,019-6,929 and root variety at ₹5,489-6,421.

