Turmeric arrivals improve

Turmeric arrivals went up in Erode markets on Friday.

At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Salesyard, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,889-6,969 a quintal and root variety at ₹5,414-6,254. At the Regulated Marketing Committee, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,889-6,984 and root variety at ₹5,669-6,539. At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, finger turmeric was sold at ₹6,019-6,929 and root variety at ₹5,489-6,421.