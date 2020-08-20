Turmeric: Arrivals, price improve

Kia Motors to export Made-in-India Sonet to LatAm, Africa, Middle East markets
Coinciding with the opening of bookings for the new Sonet, Kia Motors India has also confirmed that the Indian ...
Spot prices of turmeric increased at the markets in Erode on Thursday.
“Some 100 and odd bags of finger turmeric arrived at the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association and Erode Cooperative Marketing Society; prices increased by ₹300 a quintal due to the good quality among the medium variety turmeric. Remaining bags were sold for slightly decreased price. The buyer traders on average purchased 65 per cent of the arrived 3,200 and odd bags of turmeric,” said RKV Ravishankar, President, Erode Turmeric Merchants Association.
He said there is no possibility of improving the price as only from the first week of September the second turmeric season begins, when there may be chance for increase in price. At present, the turmeric markets at Sangli, Warangal and Nizamabad are closed and the traders are buying the turmeric for their local demand from growers directly.
At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association sales yard, finger turmeric was sold at ₹4,858-6,355 a quintal, root variety was sold at ₹4,320-5,488. Of the arrival of 1,279 bags, only 826 bags were sold.
At the Regulated Marketing Committee, finger turmeric was sold at ₹4,966-6,139 a quintal, root variety was sold at ₹4,339-5,588. Of the 945 bags on offer, 668 bags were sold.
At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,059-6,363, root variety was sold at ₹4,656-5,566. Of the arrival of 660 bags, 542 bags were sold.
Coinciding with the opening of bookings for the new Sonet, Kia Motors India has also confirmed that the Indian ...
The compact family sedan buyer gets more choice and new features in the Verna
If FY2020 financial reports are anything to go by, FY2021, too, is not going to be a smooth flight for ...
Flightplan introduces a new column shedding light on complexities that shape the civil aviation landscape in ...
The depositor can redeem the principal (gold deposit) either in cash — amount equivalent to the value of gold ...
Barring SBI and Indian Bank, others stuck to the old tax regime to avoid sharp write-downs in their deferred ...
Large-cap, index funds and aggressive hybrid are relatively safer categories among equity funds
Until the overall demand in the economy improves, the ad revenue is expected to remain muted
Oliver Craske’s biography yields a picture of the epoch-making musician that goes beyond the cardboard clichés
Pandit Jasraj’s divine fervour echoes in the hearts of followers the world over
What does it mean to be free? On Independence Day, BLink presents a special issue that explores the freedoms ...
On the 73rd anniversary of our independence, a quiz on freedom struggles from around the world.Break free1 On ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FMCG companies have innovated with products, pricing and supply chain to stay relevant
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...