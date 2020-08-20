Turmeric: Arrivals, price improve

Spot prices of turmeric increased at the markets in Erode on Thursday.

“Some 100 and odd bags of finger turmeric arrived at the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association and Erode Cooperative Marketing Society; prices increased by ₹300 a quintal due to the good quality among the medium variety turmeric. Remaining bags were sold for slightly decreased price. The buyer traders on average purchased 65 per cent of the arrived 3,200 and odd bags of turmeric,” said RKV Ravishankar, President, Erode Turmeric Merchants Association.

He said there is no possibility of improving the price as only from the first week of September the second turmeric season begins, when there may be chance for increase in price. At present, the turmeric markets at Sangli, Warangal and Nizamabad are closed and the traders are buying the turmeric for their local demand from growers directly.

At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association sales yard, finger turmeric was sold at ₹4,858-6,355 a quintal, root variety was sold at ₹4,320-5,488. Of the arrival of 1,279 bags, only 826 bags were sold.

At the Regulated Marketing Committee, finger turmeric was sold at ₹4,966-6,139 a quintal, root variety was sold at ₹4,339-5,588. Of the 945 bags on offer, 668 bags were sold.

At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,059-6,363, root variety was sold at ₹4,656-5,566. Of the arrival of 660 bags, 542 bags were sold.