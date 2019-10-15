Turmeric arrivals, prices improves

Riversong Air X3: It’s bang for the buck
The compact, well-designed earphones offer an impressive audio experience for the price
The arrival of turmeric has improved. “The four markets at Erode have received 2,500 bags of medium and poor quality turmeric totally. The traders after inspecting the samples quoted slightly increased price for both varieties and have purchased 60 per centfor their local demand.
Still, the traders are waiting for the upcountry demand. Some good quality among the poor finger turmeric fetched slightly increased price and the traders are buying limited stock only for their local demand”, said RKV Ravishankar, President, Erode Turmeric Merchants Association.
At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Sales yard, the finger turmeric sold at ₹5,714-7,691 a quintal. The root variety at ₹5,314-6,430 a quintal.
Out of 1,589 bags of turmeric placed for sale, only 543 bags were sold.
At the Regulated Marketing Committee, the finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,859-7,000 a quintal, the root variety at ₹5,200-6,429 a quintal. 440 bags of turmeric were kept for sale, of which 214 bags were sold.
The compact, well-designed earphones offer an impressive audio experience for the price
Kogta Financial raises ₹300 croreKogta Financial (India) Ltd, an NBFC that specialises in secured retail used ...
Omidyar Network India has led a ₹34-crore Series A2 round in Bengaluru-based Datasigns Technologies Pvt Ltd, ...
Chennai-based Kuwy Technology arranges loan approvals in 5 minutes flat
SBI’s application for initiation of insolvency proceedings in limbo
Though processing fee may appear small, it is nonetheless a tidy sum that cannot be ignored.
The company’s outlook looks good, thanks to new clients and acquisitions, and increase in product offerings
Our checks suggest that in many cases, buying motor insurance policies online are 40-45% cheaper
Good old bartering and repairing are back in fashion, with the millennial zeroing in on the pre-owned and the ...
On this day in 1773, the first asylum for the insane opened in the US. This quiz will literally drive you ...
One of my quirks is that I don’t re-read books. Even favourite books. There’s barely enough time to read ...
Why should the young continue the hereditary occupations of their families, when their traditional wisdom is ...
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Hype around the hoop!Could this be basketball’s take-off moment in India? With no less than two heads of state ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...