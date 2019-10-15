Turmeric arrivals, prices improves

The arrival of turmeric has improved. “The four markets at Erode have received 2,500 bags of medium and poor quality turmeric totally. The traders after inspecting the samples quoted slightly increased price for both varieties and have purchased 60 per centfor their local demand.

Still, the traders are waiting for the upcountry demand. Some good quality among the poor finger turmeric fetched slightly increased price and the traders are buying limited stock only for their local demand”, said RKV Ravishankar, President, Erode Turmeric Merchants Association.

At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Sales yard, the finger turmeric sold at ₹5,714-7,691 a quintal. The root variety at ₹5,314-6,430 a quintal.

Out of 1,589 bags of turmeric placed for sale, only 543 bags were sold.

At the Regulated Marketing Committee, the finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,859-7,000 a quintal, the root variety at ₹5,200-6,429 a quintal. 440 bags of turmeric were kept for sale, of which 214 bags were sold.